After Work 2bis RD936 Montfort, 28 juillet 2023, Montfort.

Montfort,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Ambiance chaleureuse et décontractée avec le groupe » H On the Rocks ». Une valeur sûre qui ne manque jamais de créer cette belle ambiance autour de tapas, grillades et de boissons variées..

2023-07-28 fin : 2023-07-28 22:30:00. .

2bis RD936 Expérience Béarn

Montfort 64190 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A warm and relaxed atmosphere with the group « H On the Rocks ». A sure bet that never fails to create a great atmosphere with tapas, grilled meats and a variety of drinks.

Un ambiente cálido y relajado con el grupo « H On the Rocks ». Una apuesta segura que nunca falla para crear un gran ambiente con tapas, carnes a la parrilla y una gran variedad de bebidas.

Warme und entspannte Atmosphäre mit der Band » H On the Rocks ». Ein sicherer Wert, der es nie versäumt, diese schöne Atmosphäre bei Tapas, Gegrilltem und verschiedenen Getränken zu schaffen.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par OT Béarn des Gaves