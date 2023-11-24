MARCHÉ DE NOËL – RÉSIDENCE DOMITYS « LA MAJOLIQUE » 29 Rue du Bel-Air Béziers, 24 novembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

La résidence seniors Domitys organise un marché de Noël avec différents stands de producteurs locaux ainsi qu’un défilé de mode et une tombola avec de nombreux lots à gagner..

2023-11-24 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-24 17:00:00. .

29 Rue du Bel-Air

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



The Domitys seniors’ residence is organizing a Christmas market with stalls from local producers, a fashion show and a tombola with lots of prizes to be won.

La residencia de ancianos Domitys organiza un mercado navideño con varios puestos de productores locales, así como un desfile de moda y una tómbola con muchos premios.

Die Seniorenresidenz Domitys organisiert einen Weihnachtsmarkt mit verschiedenen Ständen lokaler Produzenten sowie einer Modenschau und einer Tombola mit vielen Preisen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE