Cinéclub « cycle Lumière» 29 Boulevard Victor Hugo, 29 mai 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Organisé en partenariat avec la Cinémathèque basque, l’Institut Lumière de Lyon et le Festival de Cinéma de StSébastien « Zinemaldia ».

Lundi 29 mai à 20h : APOCALYPSE NOW de Francis Ford Coppola

Lundi 5 juin à 20h : RAGING BULL de Martin Scorsese

Mercredi 14 juin à 20h : AU FIL DU TEMPS de Wim Wenders

Lundi 19 juin à 20h : MES PETITES AMOUREUSES de Jean Eustache.

29 Boulevard Victor Hugo Cinéma Le Sélect

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Organized in partnership with the Basque Cinematheque, the Institut Lumière of Lyon and the San Sebastian Film Festival « Zinemaldia ».

Monday, May 29 at 8pm: APOCALYPSE NOW by Francis Ford Coppola

Monday June 5 at 8pm : RAGING BULL by Martin Scorsese

Wednesday June 14 at 8pm: AU FIL DU TEMPS by Wim Wenders

Monday June 19 at 8pm: MES PETITES AMOUREUSES by Jean Eustache

Organizado en colaboración con la Cinemateca Vasca, el Instituto Lumière de Lyon y el Festival de Cine de San Sebastián « Zinemaldia ».

Lunes 29 de mayo a las 20:00 h: APOCALYPSE NOW de Francis Ford Coppola

Lunes 5 de junio a las 20:00 h: RAGING BULL de Martin Scorsese

Miércoles 14 de junio a las 20:00 h: AU FIL DU TEMPS de Wim Wenders

Lunes 19 de junio a las 20.00 h: MES PETITES AMOUREUSES de Jean Eustache

Organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit der Baskischen Kinemathek, dem Institut Lumière in Lyon und dem Filmfestival von San Sebastián « Zinemaldia ».

Montag, 29. Mai um 20 Uhr: APOCALYPSE NOW von Francis Ford Coppola

Montag, 5. Juni um 20 Uhr: RAGING BULL von Martin Scorsese

Mittwoch, 14. Juni um 20 Uhr: AU FIL DU TEMPS von Wim Wenders

Montag, 19. Juni um 20 Uhr: MES PETITES AMOUREUSES von Jean Eustache

