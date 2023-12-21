André Malraux romancier : La Condition humaine et l’Espoir 29 avenue robert schuman Aix-en-Provence, 21 décembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

conférence animée par Sophie Doudet, Maître de conférences en littérature française. Entre 1933 et 1937, André Malraux écrit ses deux plus grands romans:

La Condition humaine et L’Espoir..

2023-12-21 14:30:00 fin : 2023-12-21 16:00:00.

29 avenue robert schuman Amphi Favoreu

Aix-en-Provence 13090 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur



lecture by Sophie Doudet, Senior Lecturer in French Literature. Between 1933 and 1937, André Malraux wrote his two greatest novels:

La Condition humaine and L’Espoir.

conferencia de Sophie Doudet, profesora titular de literatura francesa. Entre 1933 y 1937, André Malraux escribió sus dos grandes novelas:

La condición humana y La esperanza.

moderation: Sophie Doudet, Dozentin für französische Literatur. Zwischen 1933 und 1937 schrieb André Malraux seine beiden größten Romane:

La Condition humaine (Die menschliche Verfassung) und L’Espoir (Die Hoffnung).

