Tiwony + Irie Ites + Puppa Nadem + Keefaz + Illegal Zarba + Eskifaia Sound System

Préparez-vous à vivre une expérience musicale et festive inoubliable avec l’association Eskifaia qui vous propose une soirée exceptionnelle. Au cœur de cette ambiance électrisante, vous pourrez plonger dans un univers reggae et dub en compagnie d’artistes talentueux tels que Tiwony, Puppa Nadem, Keefaz et Illegal Zarba. Aux platines, les DJs Taurus Jah du collectif Konnection Unit, Eskifaia et Irie Ites vous feront vibrer au rythme de leurs mix live dub machines.

Le rendez-vous est fixé de 21h00 à 07h00 du matin, laissant place à une nuit entière de musique, de danse et de partage. Le lieu choisi pour cette soirée d’exception est spécialement équipé pour offrir une expérience sonore inégalée. Le sound system Eskifaia, composé d’un stack de 4 subs, vous garantit une immersion totale dans les basses profondes.

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 07:00:00. .

29 Avenue Capitaine Resplandy Salle Napoléon

Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Get ready for an unforgettable musical and festive experience with Eskifaia Sound System. At the heart of this electrifying atmosphere, you’ll plunge into a world of reggae and dub in the company of talented artists such as Tiwony, Puppa Nadem, Keefaz and Illegal Zarba. On the decks, DJs Taurus Jah from the Konnection Unit collective, Eskifaia and Irie Ites will thrill you to the rhythm of their live dub machine mixes.

The event runs from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., making way for a whole night of music, dance and sharing. The venue chosen for this exceptional evening is specially equipped to deliver an unrivalled sound experience. The Eskifaia sound system, comprising a stack of 4 subs, guarantees total immersion in deep bass

Prepárate para una experiencia musical y festiva inolvidable con Eskifaia Sound System. El ambiente electrizante te sumergirá en un mundo de reggae y dub en compañía de talentosos artistas como Tiwony, Puppa Nadem, Keefaz e Illegal Zarba. En los platos, los DJ Taurus Jah, del colectivo Konnection Unit, Eskifaia e Irie Ites te deleitarán con sus mezclas de dub en directo.

El evento se prolongará desde las 21:00 hasta las 7:00 de la mañana, ofreciéndole la oportunidad de disfrutar de toda una noche de música, baile y convivencia. El lugar elegido para esta velada excepcional está especialmente equipado para ofrecer una experiencia sonora inigualable. El sistema de sonido Eskifaia, compuesto por una pila de 4 subwoofers, garantiza una inmersión total en los graves más profundos

Bereiten Sie sich auf ein unvergessliches Musik- und Festivalerlebnis vor, denn der Verein Eskifaia bietet Ihnen einen außergewöhnlichen Abend. In dieser elektrisierenden Atmosphäre können Sie mit talentierten Künstlern wie Tiwony, Puppa Nadem, Keefaz und Illegal Zarba in ein Reggae- und Dub-Universum eintauchen. An den Plattentellern werden die DJs Taurus Jah vom Kollektiv Konnection Unit, Eskifaia und Irie Ites Sie mit ihren Live-Dub-Maschinen-Mixen in Schwingung versetzen.

Der Termin ist von 21.00 Uhr bis 7.00 Uhr morgens angesetzt und macht Platz für eine ganze Nacht voller Musik, Tanz und Austausch. Der für diesen außergewöhnlichen Abend gewählte Ort ist speziell ausgestattet, um ein unvergleichliches Klangerlebnis zu bieten. Das Soundsystem Eskifaia, das aus einem Stack von 4 Subs besteht, garantiert Ihnen ein totales Eintauchen in tiefe Bässe

