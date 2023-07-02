28ème Gacelinette La Gacilly La Gacilly La Gacilly
2023-07-02 – 2023-07-02
Inscription au terrain de foot de La Chapelle Gaceline.
Circuits VTT: 15, 25, 35, 45, 50, 60 km. Circuits marches: 8, 13, 17km.
Ravitaillement distribué au départ de la rando. Point d’eau sur les circuits. A l’arrivée: sandwich, boisson.
5€ pour les adultes VTTistes et 4€ pour les marcheurs.
Organisé par le Rando Club de L ‘Aff
randoclub.aff@gmail.com
