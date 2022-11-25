Bal irlandais 285, Rue Garibaldi, Lyon (69), 25 novembre 2022, .

Bal irlandais Vendredi 25 novembre, 20h30 285, Rue Garibaldi, Lyon (69)

gratuit

avec shelta

Bal irlandais filmé en juin 2022 au Pika BrewPub à Lyon.
Avec Shelta: John Delorme (violon), Fabien Guiloineau (guitare) et Guy Vesvre (accordéon diatonique).
Pour les explications de danses: Marie Lorec et Alice Mottet de l'association Join the Dance !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAs30mwwPQc Entrée gratuite avec participation au chapeau.

source : événement Bal irlandais publié sur AgendaTrad



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-25T20:30:00+01:00

2022-11-26T00:30:00+01:00