STAGE CERCEAU – BÉZIERS 280 Rue Félix Nadar Béziers, 1 décembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Venez vous initier à la pratique du cerceau aérien avec ce stage divisé en 2 niveaux.

Pour le niveau initiation/débutant : il faut être en bonne condition physique ou avoir déjà pratiqué.

Pour le deuxième niveau, « petit inter » : avoir son V sous cerceau propre te commencer à être à l’aise avec la montée en front balance (bird)

Il faut être habitué(e) aux appuis sur le dos et les hanches..

2023-12-17 13:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 16:00:00. .

280 Rue Félix Nadar

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Come and try your hand at aerial hooping with this course divided into 2 levels.

For the initiation/beginner level: you must be in good physical condition or have already practiced.

For the second level, « petit inter »: you need to have your own V under the hoop and be starting to feel comfortable with the front balance (bird)

You need to be used to leaning on your back and hips.

Ven a probar el aro aéreo con este curso dividido en 2 niveles.

Para el nivel principiante: es necesario tener una buena condición física o haber practicado ya.

Para el segundo nivel, « petit inter »: necesitas tener tu propia V bajo el aro y empezar a sentirte cómodo con el equilibrio frontal (pájaro)

Tienes que estar acostumbrado a apoyarte en la espalda y las caderas.

In diesem Kurs, der in zwei Niveaus unterteilt ist, können Sie sich mit dem Luftring vertraut machen.

Für das Niveau « Einführung/Anfänger »: Sie müssen in guter körperlicher Verfassung sein oder bereits geübt haben.

Für die zweite Stufe, « kleine Inter »: Haben Sie Ihr V unter dem sauberen Reifen te beginnen, sich mit dem Aufstieg in die Front Balance (Vogel) wohl zu fühlen

Du solltest an den Rücken- und Hüftstütz gewöhnt sein.

