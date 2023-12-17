STAGE CERCEAU – BÉZIERS 280 Rue Félix Nadar Béziers
Venez vous initier à la pratique du cerceau aérien avec ce stage divisé en 2 niveaux.
Pour le niveau initiation/débutant : il faut être en bonne condition physique ou avoir déjà pratiqué.
Pour le deuxième niveau, « petit inter » : avoir son V sous cerceau propre te commencer à être à l’aise avec la montée en front balance (bird)
Il faut être habitué(e) aux appuis sur le dos et les hanches..
Come and try your hand at aerial hooping with this course divided into 2 levels.
For the initiation/beginner level: you must be in good physical condition or have already practiced.
For the second level, « petit inter »: you need to have your own V under the hoop and be starting to feel comfortable with the front balance (bird)
You need to be used to leaning on your back and hips.
Ven a probar el aro aéreo con este curso dividido en 2 niveles.
Para el nivel principiante: es necesario tener una buena condición física o haber practicado ya.
Para el segundo nivel, « petit inter »: necesitas tener tu propia V bajo el aro y empezar a sentirte cómodo con el equilibrio frontal (pájaro)
Tienes que estar acostumbrado a apoyarte en la espalda y las caderas.
In diesem Kurs, der in zwei Niveaus unterteilt ist, können Sie sich mit dem Luftring vertraut machen.
Für das Niveau « Einführung/Anfänger »: Sie müssen in guter körperlicher Verfassung sein oder bereits geübt haben.
Für die zweite Stufe, « kleine Inter »: Haben Sie Ihr V unter dem sauberen Reifen te beginnen, sich mit dem Aufstieg in die Front Balance (Vogel) wohl zu fühlen
Du solltest an den Rücken- und Hüftstütz gewöhnt sein.
