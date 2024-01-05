C’EST LA FÊTE LILI CHIPIE ! 28 Rue Victor Hugo Grenade, 5 janvier 2024, Grenade.

Grenade,Haute-Garonne

Comme chaque année, elle aura ses cadeaux dès le matin mais elle ne veut pas attendre !.

2024-01-05 fin : 2024-01-05 . 5 EUR.

28 Rue Victor Hugo FOYER RURAL

Grenade 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Like every year, she’ll get her presents first thing in the morning, but she doesn’t want to wait!

Como todos los años, recibirá sus regalos por la mañana, ¡pero no quiere esperar!

Wie jedes Jahr bekommt sie ihre Geschenke gleich am Morgen, aber sie will nicht warten!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE