Catherine Pouchous, naturopathe holistique et professeur de Yoga intégral propose :
Yin Nidra de 17h30 à 19h
Bienfaits des algues dégustation de 19h à 20h..
Catherine Pouchous, holistic naturopath and integral yoga teacher offers :
Yin Nidra from 5.30pm to 7pm
Benefits of seaweed tasting from 7pm to 8pm.
Catherine Pouchous, naturópata holística y profesora de yoga ofrece :
Yin Nidra de 17h30 a 19h00
Degustación de los beneficios de las algas de 19h a 20h.
Catherine Pouchous, ganzheitliche Naturheilpraktikerin und Lehrerin für integralen Yoga bietet :
Yin Nidra von 17:30 bis 19:00 Uhr
Wohltaten der Algen Verkostung von 19:00 bis 20:00 Uhr.
