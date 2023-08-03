Atelier « Eté Yoga Naturo » 28 rue Duplessis Civray, 3 août 2023, Civray.

Civray,Vienne

Catherine Pouchous, naturopathe holistique et professeur de Yoga intégral propose :

Yin Nidra de 17h30 à 19h

Bienfaits des algues dégustation de 19h à 20h..

2023-08-03 fin : 2023-08-03 19:00:00. .

28 rue Duplessis Bienfaits Yoga

Civray 86400 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Catherine Pouchous, holistic naturopath and integral yoga teacher offers :

Yin Nidra from 5.30pm to 7pm

Benefits of seaweed tasting from 7pm to 8pm.

Catherine Pouchous, naturópata holística y profesora de yoga ofrece :

Yin Nidra de 17h30 a 19h00

Degustación de los beneficios de las algas de 19h a 20h.

Catherine Pouchous, ganzheitliche Naturheilpraktikerin und Lehrerin für integralen Yoga bietet :

Yin Nidra von 17:30 bis 19:00 Uhr

Wohltaten der Algen Verkostung von 19:00 bis 20:00 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-24 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou