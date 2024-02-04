CONFERENCE TERRAE GENESIS – INTELLIGENCE ARTIFICIELLE : PRINCIPES ET APPLICATIONS 28 rue de la Gare Le Syndicat, 4 février 2024, Le Syndicat.

Le Syndicat,Vosges

Par Jean-Paul HATON, universitaire et chercheur spécialisé de l’interface Homme-machine et précurseur dans le domaine de la reconnaissance de la parole, premier informaticien de l’Institut universitaire de France, il a publié plus de 250 ouvrages et articles. Il est membre de l’Académie lorraine des sciences …. Tout public

Dimanche 2024-02-04 16:00:00 fin : 2024-02-04 18:00:00. 8 EUR.

28 rue de la Gare Centre de géologie

Le Syndicat 88120 Vosges Grand Est



By Jean-Paul HATON, an academic and researcher specializing in human-computer interface and a pioneer in the field of speech recognition. The first computer scientist to be awarded the Institut Universitaire de France, he has published over 250 books and articles. He is a member of the Lorraine Academy of Sciences ?

Por Jean-Paul HATON, académico e investigador especializado en la interfaz hombre-máquina y pionero en el campo del reconocimiento del habla. Primer informático galardonado con el Institut Universitaire de France, ha publicado más de 250 libros y artículos. Es miembro de la Academia de Ciencias de Lorena ?

Von Jean-Paul HATON, Wissenschaftler und Forscher, spezialisiert auf die Schnittstelle Mensch-Maschine und Vorreiter im Bereich der Spracherkennung, erster Informatiker des Institut universitaire de France, er hat mehr als 250 Bücher und Artikel veröffentlicht. Er ist Mitglied der Académie lorraine des sciences ?

