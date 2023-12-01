Marché de Noël 28 rue Clémenceau Wintzenheim, 1 décembre 2023, Wintzenheim.

Wintzenheim,Haut-Rhin

Les exposants vous proposeront de la décoration de Noël, des créations en bois, laine ou textile, des bijoux artisanaux, des peintures. Animations pour enfants..

2023-12-01 fin : 2023-12-01 19:00:00. EUR.

28 rue Clémenceau

Wintzenheim 68920 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



The exhibitors will offer Christmas decorations, creations in wood, wool or textile, handmade jewelry, paintings. Animations for children.

Los expositores le ofrecerán adornos navideños, creaciones en madera, lana o textil, joyas hechas a mano, pinturas. Animaciones para niños.

Die Aussteller bieten Ihnen Weihnachtsdekorationen, Kreationen aus Holz, Wolle oder Textilien, handgefertigten Schmuck und Gemälde an. Animationen für Kinder.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par Office de tourisme de Colmar