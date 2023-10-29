La fête de l’automne 28 rue Clémenceau Wintzenheim, 29 octobre 2023, Wintzenheim.

Wintzenheim,Haut-Rhin

Vente de produits de la ruche et autres saveurs, dégustations culinaires et compositions florales et animations enfants..

2023-10-29 fin : 2023-10-29 19:00:00. EUR.

28 rue Clémenceau

Wintzenheim 68920 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Sale of products of the hive and other flavors, culinary tastings and flower arrangements and animations for children.

Venta de productos de la colmena y otros sabores, degustaciones culinarias y arreglos florales y animación infantil.

Verkauf von Bienenstockprodukten und anderen Geschmacksrichtungen, kulinarische Kostproben und Blumenarrangements sowie Kinderanimation.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par Office de tourisme de Colmar