CONCERT TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES 28 Quai Sadi Carnot Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, 2 mars 2024, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges,Vosges

Un concert hommage au plus grand groupe pop-rock de tous les temps.

Laissez-vous bercer et emporter dans l’extraordinaire univers du groupe mythique qui a « révolutionné la musique rock » par l’une des plus fidèle tribute à ce monde merveilleux du « groupe le plus populaire et influent de l’histoire du rock », qui fait un détour par Sainte-Marguerite dans l’une de ses tournées Européennes entre l’Angleterre, la Russie, la France, l’Allemagne, la Finlande, la Grèce, les Pays-Bas, la Suisse, l’Autriche et l’Espagne…. Tout public

Samedi 2024-03-02 20:00:00 fin : 2024-03-02 . 27 EUR.

28 Quai Sadi Carnot

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est



A tribute concert to the greatest pop-rock band of all time.

Let yourself be lulled into the extraordinary world of the legendary band that « revolutionized rock music » by one of the most faithful tributes to the wonderful world of « the most popular and influential band in rock history », who make a detour to Sainte-Marguerite on one of their European tours of England, Russia, France, Germany, Finland, Greece, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria and Spain…

Un concierto homenaje a la mejor banda de pop-rock de todos los tiempos.

Déjese arrullar y llevar al extraordinario universo de la legendaria banda que « revolucionó la música rock » por uno de los más fieles tributos a este maravilloso mundo de la « banda más popular e influyente de la historia del rock », que se desvía a Sainte-Marguerite en una de sus giras europeas por Inglaterra, Rusia, Francia, Alemania, Finlandia, Grecia, Países Bajos, Suiza, Austria y España….

Ein Tributkonzert für die größte Pop-Rock-Band aller Zeiten.

Lassen Sie sich von einem der treuesten Tribute an diese wunderbare Welt der « populärsten und einflussreichsten Band der Rockgeschichte », die auf einer ihrer Europatourneen zwischen England, Russland, Frankreich, Deutschland, Finnland, Griechenland, den Niederlanden, der Schweiz, Österreich und Spanien einen Abstecher nach Sainte-Marguerite macht, in die außergewöhnliche Welt der legendären Band, die « die Rockmusik revolutioniert » hat, wiegen und entführen…

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES