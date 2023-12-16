Atelier de cuisine – Le chocolat 28 la forge Saint-Philbert-des-Champs, 16 décembre 2023, Saint-Philbert-des-Champs.

Saint-Philbert-des-Champs,Calvados

Vous pourrez réaliser pour les fêtes, un délicieux ballotin de chocolat de 500 g environ.

Avec Elisabeth Tirel, membre de la célèbre confrérie des disciples d’Auguste Escoffier..

2023-12-16 09:30:00 fin : 2023-12-16 11:30:00. .

28 la forge Maison du Chef Normand

Saint-Philbert-des-Champs 14130 Calvados Normandie



You’ll be able to make a delicious 500g chocolate ballotin for the holidays.

With Elisabeth Tirel, member of the famous confrérie des disciples d’Auguste Escoffier.

Podrá preparar un delicioso ballotin de chocolate de 500 g para las fiestas.

Con Elisabeth Tirel, miembro de la famosa cofradía de discípulos de Auguste Escoffier.

Sie können für die Feiertage ein köstliches Ballotin aus Schokolade mit einem Gewicht von etwa 500 g herstellen.

Mit Elisabeth Tirel, Mitglied der berühmten Bruderschaft der Jünger von Auguste Escoffier.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par Calvados Attractivité