Concert : Hannah & the bandits 277 Rte de La Barthe Lannemezan
Catégories d’Évènement:
Concert : Hannah & the bandits 277 Rte de La Barthe Lannemezan, 29 juillet 2023, Lannemezan.
Lannemezan,Hautes-Pyrénées
Hannah & the bandits en concert au bowling 0’277. Soirée Moules à la plancha / Grillades sur réservation.
2023-07-29 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-29 . .
277 Rte de La Barthe Au Bowling
Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Hannah & the bandits in concert at bowling 0’277. Mussels a la plancha / Grilled meats evening on reservation
Hannah & the bandits en concierto en Bowling 0’277. Mejillones a la plancha / Velada de carnes a la brasa (reservar con antelación)
Hannah & the bandits geben ein Konzert im Bowlingcenter 0’277. Abend Miesmuscheln à la plancha / Grillen auf Reservierung
Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65