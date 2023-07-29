Concert : Hannah & the bandits 277 Rte de La Barthe Lannemezan, 29 juillet 2023, Lannemezan.

Lannemezan,Hautes-Pyrénées

Hannah & the bandits en concert au bowling 0’277. Soirée Moules à la plancha / Grillades sur réservation.

2023-07-29 20:30:00

277 Rte de La Barthe Au Bowling

Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Hannah & the bandits in concert at bowling 0’277. Mussels a la plancha / Grilled meats evening on reservation

Hannah & the bandits en concierto en Bowling 0’277. Mejillones a la plancha / Velada de carnes a la brasa (reservar con antelación)

Hannah & the bandits geben ein Konzert im Bowlingcenter 0’277. Abend Miesmuscheln à la plancha / Grillen auf Reservierung

