Cinéma Enfants « Le garçon et le héron » 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches, 27 décembre 2023, Les Houches.

Les Houches,Haute-Savoie

« Le garçon et le héron » De Hayao Miyazaki, avec Gavril Dartevelle, Soma Santoki, Padrig Vion – Durée : 2h 03min – Animation, Drame, Aventure.

2023-12-27 17:30:00 fin : 2023-12-27 . EUR.

27 pl de la Mairie Espace Animation

Les Houches 74310 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



« The Boy and the Heron » By Hayao Miyazaki, with Gavril Dartevelle, Soma Santoki, Padrig Vion – Running time: 2h 03min – Animation, Drama, Adventure

« El niño y la garza » De Hayao Miyazaki, con Gavril Dartevelle, Soma Santoki, Padrig Vion – Duración: 2h 03min – Animación, Drama, Aventura

« Der Junge und der Reiher » Von Hayao Miyazaki, mit Gavril Dartevelle, Soma Santoki, Padrig Vion – Dauer: 2h 03min – Animation, Drama, Abenteuer

Mise à jour le 2023-11-15 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc