Musique, chant et danses sur un répertoire des grandes chansons orientales (Égypte, Liban). à La Mareschale. Une plongée envoutante dans l’univers du chant et de danse orientale..

Music, song and dance to a repertoire of the great oriental songs (Egypt, Lebanon). at La Mareschale. A spellbinding plunge into the world of oriental song and dance.

Música, canto y danza al son de un repertorio de los grandes cantos orientales (Egipto, Líbano). en La Mareschale. Una inmersión fascinante en el universo del canto y la danza orientales.

Musik, Gesang und Tanz zu einem Repertoire der großen orientalischen Lieder (Ägypten, Libanon). in La Mareschale. Ein bezaubernder Einblick in die Welt des orientalischen Gesangs und Tanzes.

