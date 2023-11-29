ATELIER CROCHET-TRICOT 26 rue Saint Michel Aurignac, 29 novembre 2023, Aurignac.

Aurignac,Haute-Garonne

On se rencontre toutes les deux semaines, le mercredi, on tricote et on crochète à La Cafetière !.

2023-11-29 fin : 2023-11-29 17:00:00. .

26 rue Saint Michel LA CAFETIERE

Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



We meet every two weeks on Wednesdays to knit and crochet at La Cafetière!

Nos reunimos cada quince días los miércoles para tejer en La Cafetière

Wir treffen uns alle zwei Wochen mittwochs und stricken und häkeln in La Cafetière!

