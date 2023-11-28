CAFÉ-RENCONTRE : « LA FORMATION À VOTRE PORTE » 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac, 28 novembre 2023, Aurignac.

Aurignac,Haute-Garonne

Nouveau projet, réorientation, changement de vie…Toutes les questions que vous vous posez sur les possibilités de formation à côté de chez vous !.

2023-11-28

26 Rue Saint-Michel LA CAFETIERE

Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



New project, reorientation, change of life…all the questions you have about training opportunities near you!

Un nuevo proyecto, un cambio de rumbo, un cambio de vida… ¡Todas las preguntas que tenga sobre las oportunidades de formación cerca de usted!

Neues Projekt, Neuorientierung, Lebensumstellung… Alle Fragen, die Sie sich zu den Ausbildungsmöglichkeiten in Ihrer Nähe stellen!

