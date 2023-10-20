ARTCHEVAL : EXPOSITION D’ART CONTEMPORAIN 26 rue Jean Ackerman Saumur, 20 octobre 2023, Saumur.

Saumur,Maine-et-Loire

Déclinées sur le thème du cheval, les œuvres et créations (tableaux, sculptures, dessin, peintures, photographies…) d’artistes français et internationaux sont visibles gratuitement au centre d’art contemporain Bouvet-Ladubay..

26 rue Jean Ackerman Saint-Hilaire-Saint-Florent

Saumur 49400 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



Based on the theme of the horse, the works and creations (paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs…) of French and international artists can be seen free of charge at the Bouvet-Ladubay contemporary art centre.

En torno al tema del caballo, obras y creaciones (pinturas, esculturas, dibujos, cuadros, fotografías, etc.) de artistas franceses e internacionales pueden contemplarse gratuitamente en el centro de arte contemporáneo Bouvet-Ladubay.

Die Werke und Kreationen (Bilder, Skulpturen, Zeichnungen, Gemälde, Fotografien…) französischer und internationaler Künstler zum Thema Pferd können kostenlos im Zentrum für zeitgenössische Kunst Bouvet-Ladubay besichtigt werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire