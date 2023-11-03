CONCERT ORPHEL 26 RUE BERNARD DUFORT Dieuze
CONCERT ORPHEL 26 RUE BERNARD DUFORT Dieuze, 3 novembre 2023, Dieuze.
Dieuze,Moselle
Concert d’Orphel, pulsation lente.
Réservation par mail contact.linventerre@mailo.com ou par téléphone: 03-87-86-03-22.
Petite restauration 100% produits locaux et bio possible sur place avant et pendant le concert.. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-11-03 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-03 22:30:00. 0 EUR.
Dieuze 57260 Moselle Grand Est
Concert by Orphel, pulsation lente.
Reservations by e-mail contact.linventerre@mailo.com or telephone: 03-87-86-03-22.
Catering 100% local and organic products available on site before and during the concert.
Concierto de Orphel, pulsación lente.
Reservas por correo electrónico contact.linventerre@mailo.com o por teléfono 03-87-86-03-22.
Catering disponible in situ antes y durante el concierto, productos 100% locales y ecológicos.
Konzert von Orphel, pulsation lente.
Reservierung per E-Mail contact.linventerre@mailo.com oder per Telefon: 03-87-86-03-22.
Kleine Snacks aus 100% lokalen und biologischen Produkten sind vor und während des Konzerts erhältlich.
