CONCERT ORPHEL 26 RUE BERNARD DUFORT Dieuze, 3 novembre 2023, Dieuze.

Dieuze,Moselle

Concert d’Orphel, pulsation lente.

Réservation par mail contact.linventerre@mailo.com ou par téléphone: 03-87-86-03-22.

Petite restauration 100% produits locaux et bio possible sur place avant et pendant le concert.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-03 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-03 22:30:00. 0 EUR.

26 RUE BERNARD DUFORT

Dieuze 57260 Moselle Grand Est



Concert by Orphel, pulsation lente.

Reservations by e-mail contact.linventerre@mailo.com or telephone: 03-87-86-03-22.

Catering 100% local and organic products available on site before and during the concert.

Concierto de Orphel, pulsación lente.

Reservas por correo electrónico contact.linventerre@mailo.com o por teléfono 03-87-86-03-22.

Catering disponible in situ antes y durante el concierto, productos 100% locales y ecológicos.

Konzert von Orphel, pulsation lente.

Reservierung per E-Mail contact.linventerre@mailo.com oder per Telefon: 03-87-86-03-22.

Kleine Snacks aus 100% lokalen und biologischen Produkten sind vor und während des Konzerts erhältlich.

