Dieuze,Moselle
L’Inventerre du Pré Vert ouvre son programme d’automne l’exposition « Paysages renaturés » du photographe local Daniel Manzi.
Entre photographie et peinture, venez découvrir une nature revisitée.. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-09-01 19:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 12:00:00. 0 EUR.
26 RUE BERNARD DUFORT
Dieuze 57260 Moselle Grand Est
L’Inventerre du Pré Vert opens its autumn program with the exhibition « Paysages renaturés » by local photographer Daniel Manzi.
A blend of photography and painting, come and discover nature revisited.
L’Inventerre du Pré Vert inaugura su programa de otoño con una exposición titulada « Paysages renaturés » del fotógrafo local Daniel Manzi.
Una mezcla de fotografía y pintura para descubrir una nueva visión de la naturaleza.
Das Inventerre du Pré Vert eröffnet sein Herbstprogramm mit der Ausstellung « Paysages renaturés » des lokalen Fotografen Daniel Manzi.
Entdecken Sie zwischen Fotografie und Malerei eine neu interpretierte Natur.
