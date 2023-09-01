EXPOSITION ‘PAYSAGES RENATURÉS’ 26 RUE BERNARD DUFORT Dieuze, 1 septembre 2023, Dieuze.

Dieuze,Moselle

L’Inventerre du Pré Vert ouvre son programme d’automne l’exposition « Paysages renaturés » du photographe local Daniel Manzi.

Entre photographie et peinture, venez découvrir une nature revisitée.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-01 19:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 12:00:00. 0 EUR.

26 RUE BERNARD DUFORT

Dieuze 57260 Moselle Grand Est



L’Inventerre du Pré Vert opens its autumn program with the exhibition « Paysages renaturés » by local photographer Daniel Manzi.

A blend of photography and painting, come and discover nature revisited.

L’Inventerre du Pré Vert inaugura su programa de otoño con una exposición titulada « Paysages renaturés » del fotógrafo local Daniel Manzi.

Una mezcla de fotografía y pintura para descubrir una nueva visión de la naturaleza.

Das Inventerre du Pré Vert eröffnet sein Herbstprogramm mit der Ausstellung « Paysages renaturés » des lokalen Fotografen Daniel Manzi.

Entdecken Sie zwischen Fotografie und Malerei eine neu interpretierte Natur.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-17 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS