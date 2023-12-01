Exposition « Là-bas » de Joël Abouzit 26, place Latour Maubourg Valence, 1 décembre 2023, Valence.

Valence,Drôme

Avec la condition humaine comme fil conducteur de ses créations artistiques, Joël Abouzit montre son empathie de la rue, les migrants….

2023-12-01 fin : 2023-01-14 . .

26, place Latour Maubourg Médiathèque François Mitterand – Latour Maubourg

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



With the human condition as the common thread running through his artistic creations, Joël Abouzit shows his empathy for the street, migrants…

Con la condición humana como hilo conductor de sus creaciones artísticas, Joël Abouzit muestra su empatía con la calle, los emigrantes…

Mit der condition humaine als Leitmotiv seiner künstlerischen Kreationen zeigt Joël Abouzit seine Empathie für die Straße, Migranten…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par Valence Romans Tourisme