Exposition : Formes et Couleurs du Temps 26 Place Latour Maubourg Valence, 17 novembre 2023, Valence.

Valence,Drôme

Elle réunit 17 artistes, professionnels et amateurs, dans des arts très divers : peinture, sculpture, photographie, art textile, papier….du plus petit au plus grand format, aux murs, au sol et en suspension….

2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-27 . .

26 Place Latour Maubourg Médiathèque Latour-Maubourg

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



It brings together 17 artists, both professional and amateur, in a wide variety of disciplines: painting, sculpture, photography, textile art, paper….from the smallest to the largest format, on walls, on the ground and suspended…

Reúne a 17 artistas, profesionales y aficionados, de disciplinas muy diversas: pintura, escultura, fotografía, arte textil, papel….desde el formato más pequeño al más grande, en paredes, en el suelo y suspendidos…

Sie vereint 17 Künstler, Profis und Amateure, in sehr unterschiedlichen Künsten: Malerei, Skulptur, Fotografie, Textilkunst, Papier….vom kleinsten bis zum größten Format, an den Wänden, auf dem Boden und in der Hängevorrichtung…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par Valence Romans Tourisme