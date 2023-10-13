FESTIVAL L’UNE,ELLES – RENCONTRE LITTERAIRE JULIETTE OURY – LIBRAIRIE AB – LUNEL – 19H 26 Place Fruiterie Lunel
Vendredi 13 octobre à 19h, l’autrice viendra présenter son livre « Dès que sa bouche fut pleine » à la librairie AB à Lunel.
Gratuit-Public adulte.
On Friday October 13 at 7pm, the author will present her book « Dès que sa bouche fut pleine » at the AB bookshop in Lunel.
Free for adults
El viernes 13 de octubre a las 19.00 horas, la autora presentará su libro « Dès que sa bouche fut pleine » en la librería AB de Lunel.
Gratuito para adultos
Am Freitag, den 13. Oktober um 19 Uhr wird die Autorin ihr Buch « Dès que sa bouche fut pleine » in der Buchhandlung AB in Lunel vorstellen.
Kostenlos-Publikum Erwachsene
