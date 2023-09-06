- Cet évènement est passé
Cinéma I Projection – L’Huisne la rivière du Perche 26 Place du 11 Août Nogent-le-Rotrou
Nogent-le-Rotrou,Eure-et-Loir
Deuxième projection du documentaire « Huisne La rivière du Perche » réalisé par Perche Communication.
Le vendredi 6 octobre 2023 à 20h
Entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles.
Second screening of the documentary « Huisne La rivière du Perche » produced by Perche Communication.
Friday, October 6, 2023 at 8pm
Free admission subject to availability
Segunda proyección del documental « Huisne La rivière du Perche » producido por Perche Communication.
Viernes 6 de octubre de 2023 a las 20.00 horas
Entrada gratuita sujeta a disponibilidad
Zweite Vorführung des Dokumentarfilms « Huisne La rivière du Perche » (Huisne Der Fluss im Perche), der von Perche Communication produziert wurde.
Am Freitag, den 6. Oktober 2023 um 20 Uhr
Freier Eintritt im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze
