26 ème tournoi international d’échecs de Créon Créon Créon Catégories d’évènement: Créon

Gironde

26 ème tournoi international d’échecs de Créon Créon, 1 août 2022, Créon. 26 ème tournoi international d’échecs de Créon

1 Chemin de la Douve Créon Gironde

2022-08-01 09:00:00 – 2022-08-07 16:00:00 Créon

Gironde 30 EUR Le grand tournoi international d ‘échecs de Créon revient pour sa 26 ème éditions! Le grand tournoi international d ‘échecs de Créon revient pour sa 26 ème éditions! Le grand tournoi international d ‘échecs de Créon revient pour sa 26 ème éditions! Club d’échecs de Créon

Créon

dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-01 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Créon, Gironde Autres Lieu Créon Adresse 1 Chemin de la Douve Créon Gironde Ville Créon lieuville Créon Departement Gironde

Créon Créon Gironde https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/creon/

26 ème tournoi international d’échecs de Créon Créon 2022-08-01 was last modified: by 26 ème tournoi international d’échecs de Créon Créon Créon 1 août 2022 1 Chemin de la Douve Créon Gironde

Créon Gironde