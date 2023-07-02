FETE DU VILLAGE 25 rue Principale Tenteling, 2 juillet 2023, Tenteling.

Tenteling,Moselle

Comme animation, les frères Zins pour la question musicale, une expo de tableaux de peinture de bijoux

et de céramique dans l’ancienne salle restauration tout au long de la journée.Structure gonflable, stand de friandises

barbe a papa.

Organisée par le comité inter associatif.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-07-02 à 11:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-02 23:00:00. 0 EUR.

25 rue Principale

Tenteling 57980 Moselle Grand Est



The Zins brothers will provide the musical entertainment, and there will be an exhibition of paintings, jewelry and ceramics in the former catering hall throughout the day

and ceramics in the old catering hall throughout the day. Inflatable structure, candy stand, cotton candy

candy floss.

Organized by the inter-associative committee.

Los hermanos Zins se encargarán de la animación musical, y habrá una exposición de pintura, joyería y cerámica en el antiguo comedor durante todo el día

algodón de azúcar.

Organizado por el comité interasociativo.

Als Animation, die Zins-Brüder für die musikalische Frage, eine Ausstellung von Gemälden, Malerei, Schmuck, etc

und Keramik in der ehemaligen Gaststätte den ganzen Tag über.Hüpfburg, Süßigkeitenstand

zuckerwatte.

Organisiert vom interassoziativen Komitee.

