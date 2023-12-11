Marché des artistes spécial Noël 25 rue Jacquemart Romans-sur-Isère
Marché des artistes spécial Noël 25 rue Jacquemart Romans-sur-Isère, 11 décembre 2023 07:00, Romans-sur-Isère.
Romans-sur-Isère,Drôme
Avec 3 artistes déjà venus et 4 nouveaux artistes. Il y aura des tableaux en acrylique, huile, aquarelle, encre et du dessin.
Vernissage le lundi 11 à 17h..
2023-12-11 fin : 2023-12-17 . .
25 rue Jacquemart Studio Boyer Photographe
Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
With 3 returning artists and 4 new ones. There will be acrylic, oil, watercolor and ink paintings, as well as drawings.
Vernissage on Monday 11 at 5pm.
Con 3 artistas ya presentes y 4 artistas nuevos. Habrá pinturas en acrílico, óleo, acuarela, tinta y dibujo.
Inauguración el lunes 11 a las 17.00 horas.
Mit 3 bereits angereisten und 4 neuen Künstlern. Es werden Bilder in Acryl, Öl, Aquarell, Tinte und Zeichnungen zu sehen sein.
Vernissage am Montag, den 11. um 17 Uhr.
Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par Valence Romans Tourisme