Marché des artistes spécial Noël 25 rue Jacquemart Romans-sur-Isère, 11 décembre 2023 07:00, Romans-sur-Isère.

Romans-sur-Isère,Drôme

Avec 3 artistes déjà venus et 4 nouveaux artistes. Il y aura des tableaux en acrylique, huile, aquarelle, encre et du dessin.

Vernissage le lundi 11 à 17h..

2023-12-11 fin : 2023-12-17 . .

25 rue Jacquemart Studio Boyer Photographe

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



With 3 returning artists and 4 new ones. There will be acrylic, oil, watercolor and ink paintings, as well as drawings.

Vernissage on Monday 11 at 5pm.

Con 3 artistas ya presentes y 4 artistas nuevos. Habrá pinturas en acrílico, óleo, acuarela, tinta y dibujo.

Inauguración el lunes 11 a las 17.00 horas.

Mit 3 bereits angereisten und 4 neuen Künstlern. Es werden Bilder in Acryl, Öl, Aquarell, Tinte und Zeichnungen zu sehen sein.

Vernissage am Montag, den 11. um 17 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par Valence Romans Tourisme