Les Rendez-vous de La Forge : Dialogues autour d’un piano 25 Rue de la Foulerie Honfleur, 1 décembre 2023, Honfleur.

Honfleur,Calvados

François Velhan, flûte

Oeuvres de J.S Bach, Philippe Hersant

Participation libre.

2023-12-16 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 . .

25 Rue de la Foulerie

Honfleur 14600 Calvados Normandie



La Forge: Florence Marie – painter, sculptor and mosaicist – has populated her extraordinary garden with a small population of singular beings and imaginary or real animals.

Rendez-vous de La Forge: Dialogues around a piano

Young Musicians Festival – 5th edition

Piano: Tanguy Chauvel, Darren Sheng, Jonas Vitaud

Cello: Maya Devane

Actor: Matthieu Marie

5 concerts from August 26 to 30

in FLORENCE MARIE’S WORKSHOP

august 26- Opening evening by festival patron Jonas VITAUD with actor Matthieu MARIE. MUSIC AND POETRY: An evening in HOMAGE to Henri Dutilleux in Florence Marie’s studio, followed by a friendly drink.

Henri Dutilleux, who died 10 years ago, was one of the great figures of contemporary musical creation. Particularly permeable to the other arts – grandson of the painter Constant Dutilleux, a great admirer of Van Gogh, he was also an avid reader of poetry – he never ceased to build bridges and to seek connections between the different arts.

This evening will sketch out the composer’s personality, through two of his early works, the cycle

« Au gré des ondes » cycle and the Opus 1 sonata, which will be set in « resonance » (to use one of the composer’s favorite words) with certain poems/texts he has used in his career or which have particularly touched him.

What better venue for the occasion than the « Forge », home to artist Florence Marie, who continues to honor music and poetry every summer?

august 27 – Schubert and Liszt, fantasias and paraphrases

august 28 – Liszt, composer of a thousand faces

august 29 – Genre pieces (Chopin, Tchaikovsky…)

august 30 – Tribute to Rachmaninov

Artistic director Tanguy Chauvel

Sponsor Jonas VITAUD

François Velhan, flauta

Obras de J.S Bach, Philippe Hersant

Entrada gratuita

François Velhan, Flöte

Werke von J.S. Bach, Philippe Hersant

Freie Teilnahme

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT Honfleur-Beuzeville