Fascinant Week-end V&D : Yoga du rire 25 Rue d’Argentelle Vincelles, 21 octobre 2023, Vincelles.

Vincelles,Marne

Venez rire et décharger vos tensions lors d’une initiation au yoga au Champagne Piot-Sévillano et partagez un moment de détente et d’échange convivial avec Christine et Delphine!.

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21 17:00:00. .

25 Rue d’Argentelle Champagne Piot-Sévillano

Vincelles 51700 Marne Grand Est



Come and laugh and release your tensions during a yoga initiation at Champagne Piot-Sévillano and share a moment of relaxation and convivial exchange with Christine and Delphine!

¡Venga a reír y a liberar sus tensiones durante una iniciación al yoga en Champagne Piot-Sévillano y comparta un momento de relajación e intercambio amistoso con Christine y Delphine!

Lachen Sie und bauen Sie Spannungen ab bei einer Yoga-Einführung im Champagne Piot-Sévillano und teilen Sie einen Moment der Entspannung und des Austauschs mit Christine und Delphine!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par Agence de Développement Touristique de la Marne