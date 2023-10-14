Veillée aux étoiles avec animation au laser par Pascal Coste 25 Route des Cîmes Saint-Pardoux-le-Lac, 14 octobre 2023, Saint-Pardoux-le-Lac.

Saint-Pardoux-le-Lac,Haute-Vienne

Dans le cadre de la 15ème édition de la manifestation nationale « Le jour de la nuit ». Décryptage du ciel, astuces pour repérer les constellations, actualités astronomiques et histoire de l’univers. En cas de mauvais temps, l’animation se fera sur écran. Apportez votre tapis de sol, plaid ou transat ! Collation et boissons chaudes offertes à la fin de l’animation..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 22:00:00. EUR.

25 Route des Cîmes Le Clos du Bost

Saint-Pardoux-le-Lac 87250 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of the 15th edition of the national event « Le jour de la nuit ». Deciphering the sky, tips for spotting constellations, astronomical news and history of the universe. In case of bad weather, the animation will be on screen. Bring your own floor mat, blanket or deckchair! Snacks and hot drinks available at the end of the event.

En el marco de la 15ª edición de la manifestación nacional « Le jour de la nuit ». Descifrar el cielo, consejos para observar las constelaciones, noticias astronómicas y la historia del universo. En caso de mal tiempo, el acto se celebrará en una pantalla. Traiga su propia esterilla, manta o tumbona Al final de la actividad se ofrecerán aperitivos y bebidas calientes.

Im Rahmen der 15. Ausgabe der nationalen Veranstaltung « Der Tag der Nacht ». Entschlüsselung des Himmels, Tipps zum Auffinden der Konstellationen, astronomische Nachrichten und Geschichte des Universums. Bei schlechtem Wetter findet die Animation auf einer Leinwand statt. Bringen Sie Ihre Isomatte, Kuscheldecke oder Ihren Liegestuhl mit! Am Ende der Animation werden Snacks und warme Getränke angeboten.

