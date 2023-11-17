Jazz Club – Polis Matak 25 Place Saint-Pierre Oloron-Sainte-Marie
Jazz Club – Polis Matak 25 Place Saint-Pierre Oloron-Sainte-Marie, 17 novembre 2023, Oloron-Sainte-Marie.
Oloron-Sainte-Marie,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
L’association Jazz à Oloron est heureuse de vous convier à ses soirées Jazz Club.
Venez participer ce jour au concert de Polis Matak, pour un jazz post-moderne.
Buvette et restauration sur place..
2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-17 23:59:00. EUR.
25 Place Saint-Pierre Centre Social La Haut
Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Jazz à Oloron association is delighted to invite you to its Jazz Club evenings.
Join us today for a post-modern jazz concert by Polis Matak.
Refreshments and catering on site.
La asociación Jazz à Oloron tiene el placer de invitarle a sus veladas de Jazz Club.
Acompáñenos hoy en un concierto de jazz postmoderno a cargo de Polis Matak.
Refrescos y comida disponibles in situ.
Der Verein Jazz à Oloron freut sich, Sie zu seinen Jazzclub-Abenden einzuladen.
Besuchen Sie heute das Konzert von Polis Matak mit postmodernem Jazz.
Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn