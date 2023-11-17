Jazz Club – Polis Matak 25 Place Saint-Pierre Oloron-Sainte-Marie, 17 novembre 2023, Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Oloron-Sainte-Marie,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

L’association Jazz à Oloron est heureuse de vous convier à ses soirées Jazz Club.

Venez participer ce jour au concert de Polis Matak, pour un jazz post-moderne.

Buvette et restauration sur place..

2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-17 23:59:00. EUR.

25 Place Saint-Pierre Centre Social La Haut

Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Jazz à Oloron association is delighted to invite you to its Jazz Club evenings.

Join us today for a post-modern jazz concert by Polis Matak.

Refreshments and catering on site.

La asociación Jazz à Oloron tiene el placer de invitarle a sus veladas de Jazz Club.

Acompáñenos hoy en un concierto de jazz postmoderno a cargo de Polis Matak.

Refrescos y comida disponibles in situ.

Der Verein Jazz à Oloron freut sich, Sie zu seinen Jazzclub-Abenden einzuladen.

Besuchen Sie heute das Konzert von Polis Matak mit postmodernem Jazz.

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn