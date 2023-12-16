Café Concert 25 Place Honoré Combe Courtenay
Café Concert 25 Place Honoré Combe Courtenay, 16 décembre 2023, Courtenay.
L’école municipale de musique et de danse présente son café concert !.
25 Place Honoré Combe
Courtenay 45320 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
The municipal music and dance school presents its café concert!
¡La escuela municipal de música y danza presenta su café concierto!
Die städtische Musik- und Tanzschule präsentiert ihr Kaffeekonzert!
