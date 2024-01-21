Visite guidée : Sanvic, un quartier qui ne manque pas de styles ! 25 Place Henri Chandelier Le Havre, 21 janvier 2024, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Mon village, mon quartier- Organisé par Pays d’art et d’histoire.

Antérieure à la création du Havre et restée indépendante jusqu’en 1955, la commune de Sanvic a longtemps conservé une physionomie rurale, alternant parcelles agricoles et clos-masures.

À la fin du 19e siècle, le funiculaire puis le tramway transforment le village et les projets de lotissement s’enchaînent. Venez découvrir cette histoire ainsi que la mosaïque de styles architecturaux qui caractérisent le quartier sans oublier l’emblématique Sanvicaise !

Visite à 14h30.

Durée : 2h.

Réservation obligatoire.

Lieu de rendez-vous communiqué lors de l’inscription..

Mon village, mon quartier- Organized by Pays d’art et d’histoire.

Before the creation of Le Havre and remaining independent until 1955, the commune of Sanvic long retained a rural appearance, alternating between agricultural plots and « clos-masures ».

At the end of the 19th century, the funicular railway and then the tramway transformed the village, and housing development projects followed one another. Come and discover this history and the mosaic of architectural styles that characterize the neighborhood, not forgetting the emblematic Sanvicaise!

Visit at 2.30pm.

Duration: 2 hours.

Reservations required.

Meeting point to be announced at registration.

Mi pueblo, mi barrio – Organizado por Pays d’art et d’histoire.

Sanvic es anterior a la creación de Le Havre y se mantuvo independiente hasta 1955. Durante mucho tiempo ha conservado su carácter rural, alternando parcelas agrícolas y casas señoriales.

A finales del siglo XIX, el funicular y luego el tranvía transformaron el pueblo, y un proyecto de urbanización siguió a otro. Venga a descubrir esta historia y el mosaico de estilos arquitectónicos que caracterizan el barrio, sin olvidar la emblemática Sanvicaise

Visita a las 14.30 h.

Duración: 2 horas.

Imprescindible reservar.

El punto de encuentro se anunciará en el momento de la inscripción.

Mein Dorf, mein Viertel- Organisiert von Pays d’art et d’histoire.

Die Gemeinde Sanvic, die vor der Gründung von Le Havre entstand und bis 1955 unabhängig blieb, behielt lange Zeit eine ländliche Physiognomie, in der sich landwirtschaftliche Parzellen und Clos-Masures abwechselten.

Ende des 19. Jahrhunderts veränderte die Standseilbahn und später die Straßenbahn das Dorf und es wurden immer mehr Siedlungsprojekte errichtet. Entdecken Sie diese Geschichte und das Mosaik der architektonischen Stile, die das Viertel prägen, ohne dabei die emblematische Sanvicaise zu vergessen!

Besichtigung um 14:30 Uhr.

Dauer: 2 Stunden.

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.

Treffpunkt wird bei der Anmeldung bekannt gegeben.

