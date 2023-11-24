RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE AVEC DANIEL DUBOURG 25 bis rue Raymond Poincaré Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel
Daniel Dubourg, auteur local, présentera ses ouvrages, sa façon de travailler, sa biographie.. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-11-24 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-24 17:00:00. 0 EUR.
25 bis rue Raymond Poincaré Mairie
Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel 55210 Meuse Grand Est
Local author Daniel Dubourg will present his works, his working methods and his biography.
Daniel Dubourg, autor local, presentará sus obras, su forma de trabajar y su biografía.
Daniel Dubourg, ein lokaler Autor, wird seine Werke, seine Arbeitsweise und seine Biografie vorstellen.
