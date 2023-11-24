RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE AVEC DANIEL DUBOURG 25 bis rue Raymond Poincaré Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel, 24 novembre 2023, Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel.

Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel,Meuse

Daniel Dubourg, auteur local, présentera ses ouvrages, sa façon de travailler, sa biographie.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-24 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-24 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

25 bis rue Raymond Poincaré Mairie

Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel 55210 Meuse Grand Est



Local author Daniel Dubourg will present his works, his working methods and his biography.

Daniel Dubourg, autor local, presentará sus obras, su forma de trabajar y su biografía.

Daniel Dubourg, ein lokaler Autor, wird seine Werke, seine Arbeitsweise und seine Biografie vorstellen.

