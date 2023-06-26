Exposition « Beyond » (Au-delà) 25 Bd du Front de Mer Vendays-Montalivet, 26 juin 2023, Vendays-Montalivet.

Vendays-Montalivet,Gironde

Michael Findeisen et Philip Von Zitzewitz, deux artistes originaires du mouvement graffiti, mettront à l’honneur cette forme d’expression qui fut la leur quand tout a commencé..

2023-06-26 à ; fin : 2023-07-14 . .

25 Bd du Front de Mer Le Cube Coworking Montalivet

Vendays-Montalivet 33930 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Michael Findeisen and Philip Von Zitzewitz, two artists originally from the graffiti movement, will honor this form of expression that was theirs when it all began.

Michael Findeisen y Philip Von Zitzewitz, dos artistas originarios del movimiento del graffiti, rendirán homenaje a esta forma de expresión que fue suya cuando todo empezó.

Michael Findeisen und Philip Von Zitzewitz, zwei Künstler, die ursprünglich aus der Graffiti-Bewegung stammen, werden die Ausdrucksform würdigen, die sie selbst hatten, als alles begann.

