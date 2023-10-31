Spectacle théâtre « D.Lis » 25 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Saucats, 31 octobre 2023, Saucats.

Saucats,Gironde

Spectacle : « D.Lis ! » Une enquête théâtrale en bibliothèque !

Plusieurs faits inhabituels se sont produits dans la bibliothèque. Il semblerait que des ouvrages aient été littéralement pillés !

Quelqu’un s’en prend aux livres…

Gladys Watson et Claude Magret, nos deux experts de la police scientifique, aidés des spectateurs vont tenter

d’élucider cette enquête….

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 . .

25 Avenue Charles de Gaulle

Saucats 33650 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Show: « D.Lis! A theatrical investigation in the library!

Several unusual things have happened in the library. It seems that books have literally been looted!

Someone is targeting the books…

Gladys Watson and Claude Magret, our two forensic experts, help the audience

to solve the mystery…

Espectáculo: « ¡D.Lis! ¡Una investigación teatral en la biblioteca!

En la biblioteca han ocurrido cosas insólitas. ¡Parece que los libros han sido literalmente saqueados!

Alguien está atacando los libros…

Gladys Watson y Claude Magret, nuestros dos expertos forenses, con la ayuda del público, tratarán de

llegar al fondo de esta investigación…

Aufführung: « D.Lis! » Eine theatralische Untersuchung in der Bibliothek!

In der Bibliothek haben sich mehrere ungewöhnliche Dinge ereignet. Es scheint, dass Bücher buchstäblich geplündert wurden!

Jemand hat es auf die Bücher abgesehen…

Gladys Watson und Claude Magret, unsere beiden Forensikexperten, werden mit Hilfe der Zuschauer versuchen, die Bibliothek zu retten

diese Untersuchung aufzuklären…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par OT Montesquieu