Spectacle d’humour : Topick , l’excellence ordinaire 24 Rue Vauban Muntzenheim
Catégories d’Évènement:
Spectacle d’humour : Topick , l’excellence ordinaire 24 Rue Vauban Muntzenheim, 14 mars 2024, Muntzenheim.
Muntzenheim,Haut-Rhin
Gags, franc parler et franche rigolade font exploser normes et conventions, et propulsent l’artiste en haut de l’échelle..
2024-03-14 fin : 2024-03-14 . EUR.
24 Rue Vauban
Muntzenheim 68320 Haut-Rhin Grand Est
Gags, outspokenness and outright fun explode norms and conventions, and propel the artist to the top of the ladder.
Los chistes, la franqueza y la franca diversión hacen estallar normas y convenciones, y propulsan al artista a lo más alto del escalafón.
Gags, offene Worte und Spaß sprengen Normen und Konventionen und katapultieren den Künstler an die Spitze der Karriereleiter.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-07 par Office de tourisme de Colmar