Spectacle d’humour : Topick , l’excellence ordinaire 24 Rue Vauban Muntzenheim, 14 mars 2024, Muntzenheim.

Muntzenheim,Haut-Rhin

Gags, franc parler et franche rigolade font exploser normes et conventions, et propulsent l’artiste en haut de l’échelle..

2024-03-14 fin : 2024-03-14 . EUR.

24 Rue Vauban

Muntzenheim 68320 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Gags, outspokenness and outright fun explode norms and conventions, and propel the artist to the top of the ladder.

Los chistes, la franqueza y la franca diversión hacen estallar normas y convenciones, y propulsan al artista a lo más alto del escalafón.

Gags, offene Worte und Spaß sprengen Normen und Konventionen und katapultieren den Künstler an die Spitze der Karriereleiter.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-07 par Office de tourisme de Colmar