Halloween : Soirée « Freddy » 24 Rue Saint-Maur Coutances, 31 octobre 2023, Coutances.

Coutances,Manche

Pour la soirée de Halloween nous vous proposons 2 films, un classique du genre horrifique avec LES GRIFFES DE LA NUIT (Interdit – de 12 ans) à 19h30 et FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S tiré du jeu vidéo du même nom, en Avant-Première, avec friandises et cadeaux à 21h30..

2023-10-31 19:30:00 fin : 2023-10-31 23:15:00. .

24 Rue Saint-Maur Le Long-Court

Coutances 50200 Manche Normandie



For Halloween evening, we’re offering 2 films, a classic of the horror genre with LES GRIFFES DE LA NUIT (forbidden under 12) at 7:30pm and FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S, based on the video game of the same name, in Avant-Première, with treats and gifts at 9:30pm.

En la noche de Halloween, proyectaremos 2 películas, el clásico de terror LES GRIFFES DE LA NUIT (prohibido a menores de 12 años) a las 19.30 h y CINCO NOCHES EN FREDDY’S, basada en el videojuego del mismo nombre, en preestreno, con golosinas y regalos a las 21.30 h.

Für den Halloween-Abend bieten wir Ihnen 2 Filme an, einen Klassiker des Horror-Genres mit DIE GRIFFE DER NACHT (Verboten – 12 Jahre) um 19:30 Uhr und FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S nach dem gleichnamigen Videospiel als Vorpremiere mit Süßigkeiten und Geschenken um 21:30 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche