MARCHÉ DE NOËL À L’EHPAD 24 Rue Notre-Dame Montbronn, 24 novembre 2023, Montbronn.

Montbronn,Moselle

Venez nombreux pour partager un moment de joie et de convivialité !

Au programme : artisanat, gastronomie, stand, chalet proposant vins chaud-soupes, les ânes de Sophie et la chorale Eclips.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-24 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-24 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

24 Rue Notre-Dame

Montbronn 57415 Moselle Grand Est



Come one, come all to share a moment of joy and conviviality!

On the program: crafts, gourmet food, stalls, a chalet offering mulled wine and soups, Sophie’s donkeys and the Eclips choir.

Venid todos a compartir un momento de alegría y convivencia

En el programa: artesanía, comida, puestos, un chalet con vino caliente y sopas, los burros de Sophie y el coro Eclips.

Kommen Sie zahlreich, um einen Moment der Freude und Geselligkeit zu teilen!

Auf dem Programm stehen Kunsthandwerk, Gastronomie, Stände, ein Chalet mit Glühwein und Suppen, Sophies Esel und der Chor Eclips.

