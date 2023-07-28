Urban Heart 24 Rue Henry Dunant Châlons-en-Champagne, 28 juillet 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.

Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne

Programme :

– 10h – 16h30 : Installation et décoration mis en place sur site avec le secteur jeunesse

– 17h : Accueil du public, inauguration du City Stade

– 17h15 – 20h : Démonstration des intervenants Initiation-animation

– 20h – 22h : Battle urbaine – Concert DJ Stef – Convivialité

Animations :

– Initiation et show BMX (Mustapha Meghaizerou)

– Démonstration, initiation, échange Football Freestyle (Adri Abdallah)

– Tournoi de foot (CSC rive gauche)

– Initiation Basket (à confirmer)

– Maquillage pour enfant (Effervescence Populaire)

– Mur digital (Digi-Connect)

– Bornes Gaming (GPO SARL)

– Battle Urbaine (Urban arts)

– Speaker (JP Casimirius)

– Dj (Urban arts)

Restauration :

– Boucherie Brahmi

– Association Miesgui

– Glacier Dany Glace

Le CSC Rive Gauche avec les habitants et partenaires du territoire Ouest de Châlons-en-Champagne s’inscrivent dans le dispositif : Quartier d’été .

Cette année, nous orientons nos actions dans une dynamique de mixité sociale et culturelle, du vivre ensemble, d’interculturalité et de liens entre les trois quartiers de la Rive Gauche (Bidée, Mont Saint Michel et Orléans).

Il a été proposé plusieurs temps fort sur l’été dont Urban Heart.

Objectifs :

– Animer les espaces publics et permettre leur appropriation par les habitants

– Créer une mixité des publics intergénérationnelle, genre, sociale par la gratuité et la communication de cet évènement auprès de tous.

– Faire découvrir des disciplines issues de la Street culture dans le quartier.

2023-07-28 fin : 2023-07-28 22:00:00. .

24 Rue Henry Dunant Esplanade du CSC Rive Gauche

Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est



Program:

– 10am – 4:30pm: Installation and decoration on site with the youth sector

– 5pm: Public welcome, inauguration of the City Stade

– 5.15pm – 8pm: Demonstrations by participants Initiation-animation

– 8pm – 10pm: Urban battle – DJ Stef concert – Conviviality

Entertainment :

– BMX initiation and show (Mustapha Meghaizerou)

– Freestyle soccer demonstration, initiation and exchange (Adri Abdallah)

– Soccer tournament (CSC rive gauche)

– Basketball initiation (to be confirmed)

– Face painting for children (Effervescence Populaire)

– Digital wall (Digi-Connect)

– Gaming terminals (GPO SARL)

– Urban Battle (Urban arts)

– Speaker (JP Casimirius)

– Dj (Urban arts)

Catering :

– Boucherie Brahmi

– Association Miesgui

– Glacier Dany Glace

The CSC Rive Gauche and its partners in the western part of Châlons-en-Champagne are part of the Quartier d?été program.

This year, we are focusing our actions on social and cultural diversity, living together, interculturality and links between the three Rive Gauche neighborhoods (Bidée, Mont Saint Michel and Orléans).

A number of highlights were offered over the summer, including Urban Heart.

Objectives :

– Liven up public spaces and enable residents to take ownership of them

– Create an intergenerational, gender and social mix of audiences by making the event free of charge and making it accessible to all.

– Introduce street culture disciplines to the neighborhood

Programa :

– 10.00 – 16.30 h: Instalación y decoración in situ con el sector juvenil

– 17.00 h: Acogida del público, inauguración del City Stade

– 17h15 – 20h00: Demostraciones de los iniciadores y animadores

– 20.00 h – 22.00 h: Batalla urbana – concierto de DJ Stef – convivencia

Animación :

– Iniciación y espectáculo de BMX (Mustapha Meghaizerou)

– Demostración, iniciación e intercambio de fútbol freestyle (Adri Abdallah)

– Torneo de fútbol (CSC rive gauche)

– Iniciación al baloncesto (por confirmar)

– Pintura de caras para niños (Effervescence Populaire)

– Muro digital (Digi-Connect)

– Terminales de juego (GPO SARL)

– Batalla urbana (Urban arts)

– Orador (JP Casimirius)

– Dj (Urban arts)

Catering :

– Boucherie Brahmi

– Asociación Miesgui

– Heladería Dany Glace

El CSC Rive Gauche participa, junto con los vecinos y socios de la zona oeste de Châlons-en-Champagne, en el programa Quartier d’été.

Este año centramos nuestras actividades en la diversidad social y cultural, la convivencia, la interculturalidad y los vínculos entre los tres barrios de la Margen Izquierda (Bidée, Mont Saint Michel y Orléans).

Durante el verano se organizaron varios actos, entre ellos Corazón Urbano.

Objetivos:

– Animar los espacios públicos y permitir que los vecinos se apropien de ellos

– Crear una mezcla de público intergeneracional, de género y social haciendo que el evento sea gratuito y accesible para todos.

– Introducir disciplinas de cultura callejera en la zona

Programm:

– 10h – 16h30 : Installation und Dekoration vor Ort mit dem Jugendbereich eingerichtet

– 17h : Empfang der Öffentlichkeit, Einweihung des City Stadiums

– 17h15 – 20h : Vorführung der Akteure Einführung-Animation

– 20h – 22h : Urban Battle – Konzert DJ Stef – Gemütliches Beisammensein

Animationen:

– BMX-Einführung und -Show (Mustapha Meghaizerou)

– Demonstration, Einführung, Austausch Freestyle-Fußball (Adri Abdallah)

– Fußballturnier (CSC rive gauche)

– Einführung in den Basketball (noch zu bestätigen)

– Kinderschminken (Effervescence Populaire)

– Digitale Wand (Digi-Connect)

– Gaming-Terminals (GPO SARL)

– Urban Battle (Urban arts)

– Sprecher (JP Casimirius)

– Dj (Urban arts)

Verpflegung:

– Metzgerei Brahmi

– Verein Miesgui

– Eisdiele Dany Glace

Das CSC Rive Gauche und die Bewohner und Partner des westlichen Teils von Châlons-en-Champagne beteiligen sich an der Initiative « Quartier d’été » (Sommerviertel).

Dieses Jahr richten wir unsere Aktionen auf eine Dynamik der sozialen und kulturellen Mischung, des Zusammenlebens, der Interkulturalität und der Verbindungen zwischen den drei Vierteln des Rive Gauche (Bidée, Mont Saint Michel und Orléans) aus.

Im Sommer wurden mehrere Highlights angeboten, darunter Urban Heart.

Ziele:

– Die öffentlichen Räume beleben und ihre Aneignung durch die Bewohner ermöglichen

– Eine generations-, geschlechts- und sozialübergreifende Mischung des Publikums schaffen, indem die Veranstaltung kostenlos ist und an alle kommuniziert wird.

– Entdeckung von Disziplinen aus dem Bereich der Street Culture in der Nachbarschaft

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne