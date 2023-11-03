Soirée Halloween 24 Place Saint-Clément Luz-Saint-Sauveur, 3 novembre 2023, Luz-Saint-Sauveur.

Luz-Saint-Sauveur,Hautes-Pyrénées

Projections cinéma !

Une surprise vous attend au début des séances !

Les séances sont indépendantes l’une de l’autre.

À 19h00 « L’étrange Noël de Monsieur Jack » VF

À partir de 8 ans.

Durée : 1h15min

Réalisateur : Tim Burton, Michael McDowell

Avec : Chris Sarandon, Danny Elfman, Catherine O’Hara

Synopsis : Jack Skellington, roi des citrouilles et guide de Halloween-ville, s’ennuie : depuis des siècles, il en a assez de préparer la même fête de Halloween qui revient chaque année, et il rêve de changement. C’est alors qu’il a l’idée de s’emparer de la fête de Noël…

À 20h30 « The Shining » VOSTFR

Durée : 2h23min

Réalisateur : Stanley Kubrick

Acteurs : Jack Nicholson, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Shelley Duvall

Synopsis : Interdit aux moins de 12 ans. Écrivain, Jack Torrance est engagé comme gardien, pendant tout l’hiver, d’un grand hôtel isolé du Colorado – l’Overlook – où il espère surmonter enfin sa panne d’inspiration. Il s’y installe avec sa femme Wendy et son fils Danny, doté d’un don de médium. Tandis que Jack n’avance pas dans son livre et que son fils est de plus en plus hanté par des visions terrifiantes, il découvre les terribles secrets de l’hôtel et bascule peu à peu dans une forme de folie meurtrière où il s’en prend à sa propre famille…

Tarifs classiques cinéma :

6€ adulte / 5€ étudiant / 4€ enfant de moins de 13 ans / 48 € carte abonnés 10 entrées..

2023-11-03 fin : 2023-11-03 . .

24 Place Saint-Clément LUZ-SAINT-SAUVEUR

Luz-Saint-Sauveur 65120 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Cinema screenings!

A surprise awaits you at the start of each screening!

Sessions are independent of each other.

7:00 pm « Mr. Jack’s Christmas Carol » VF

Ages 8 and up.

Running time: 1h15min

Director: Tim Burton, Michael McDowell

Starring : Chris Sarandon, Danny Elfman, Catherine O’Hara

Synopsis: Jack Skellington, king of the pumpkins and guide to Halloween-ville, is bored: for centuries, he’s had enough of preparing the same Halloween party every year, and he’s dreaming of a change. That’s when he gets the idea of taking over Christmas…

At 8:30pm « The Shining » VOSTFR

Running time: 2h23min

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Shelley Duvall

Synopsis: Not suitable for children under 12. Writer Jack Torrance is hired as a winter janitor at a remote Colorado hotel – the Overlook – where he hopes to finally overcome his lack of inspiration. He moves in with his wife Wendy and his son Danny, who has a psychic gift. While Jack makes no progress on his book, and his son is increasingly haunted by terrifying visions, he discovers the hotel?s terrible secrets and gradually descends into a form of murderous madness in which he attacks his own family?

Classic cinema prices :

6? adult / 5? student / 4? child under 13 / 48? 10-admission season ticket.

Proyecciones de cine

Al comienzo de cada proyección le espera una sorpresa

Las proyecciones son independientes entre sí.

19.00 h « Cuento de Navidad del Sr. Jack » VF

A partir de 8 años.

Duración: 1h15min

Dirección: Tim Burton, Michael McDowell

Protagonistas : Chris Sarandon, Danny Elfman, Catherine O’Hara

Sinopsis: Jack Skellington, rey de las calabazas y guía de la ciudad de Halloween, está aburrido: lleva siglos harto de preparar todos los años la misma fiesta de Halloween y sueña con un cambio. Es entonces cuando se le ocurre la idea de hacerse cargo de la Navidad…

A las 20h30 « El resplandor » VOSTFR

Duración: 2h23min

Dirección: Stanley Kubrick

Reparto: Jack Nicholson, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Shelley Duvall

Sinopsis: No apta para menores de 12 años. Jack Torrance, un escritor, es contratado como cuidador durante todo el invierno en un gran hotel aislado en Colorado, el Overlook, donde espera superar por fin su falta de inspiración. Se muda con su mujer Wendy y su hijo Danny, que tiene un don psíquico. Mientras Jack no avanza en su libro y su hijo se ve cada vez más acosado por visiones terroríficas, descubre los terribles secretos del hotel y poco a poco desciende a una forma de locura homicida en la que ataca a su propia familia..

Precios del cine clásico :

6? adulto / 5? estudiante / 4? niño menor de 13 años / 48? 10 tarjeta de admisión.

Filmvorführungen im Kino!

Zu Beginn der Filmvorführungen erwartet Sie eine Überraschung!

Die Filmvorführungen sind unabhängig voneinander.

Um 19:00 Uhr « Die seltsame Weihnacht des Herrn Jack » VF

Ab 8 Jahren.

Dauer: 1h15min

Regie: Tim Burton, Michael McDowell

Mit: Chris Sarandon, Danny Elfman, Catherine O’Hara

Inhalt: Jack Skellington, Kürbiskönig und Stadtführer von Halloween-Stadt, ist gelangweilt: Seit Jahrhunderten ist er es leid, das immer gleiche, jedes Jahr wiederkehrende Halloween-Fest vorzubereiten, und er träumt von Abwechslung. Da kommt er auf die Idee, das Weihnachtsfest zu übernehmen …

Um 20:30 Uhr « The Shining » VOSTFR

Dauer: 2h23min

Regie: Stanley Kubrick

Darsteller: Jack Nicholson, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Shelley Duvall

Synopsis: Für Jugendliche unter 12 Jahren verboten. Der Schriftsteller Jack Torrance wird den ganzen Winter über als Hausmeister in einem großen, abgelegenen Hotel in Colorado, dem Overlook, angestellt, wo er hofft, endlich seine Inspirationsflaute zu überwinden. Er zieht mit seiner Frau Wendy und seinem Sohn Danny, der über eine mediale Begabung verfügt, dorthin. Während Jack mit seinem Buch nicht weiterkommt und sein Sohn immer mehr von schrecklichen Visionen geplagt wird, entdeckt er die schrecklichen Geheimnisse des Hotels und verfällt langsam in eine Art Amoklauf, in dem er seine eigene Familie angreift

Klassische Kinopreise :

6 Erwachsene / 5 Studenten / 4 Kinder unter 13 Jahren / 48 10er-Karten.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par OT de Luz St Sauveur|CDT65