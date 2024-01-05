Les lendemains qui chantent : week-end festif au Café Cantine 24 place du marché Gençay
Les lendemains qui chantent : week-end festif au Café Cantine 24 place du marché Gençay, 5 janvier 2024, Gençay.
Gençay Vienne
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-05
fin : 2024-01-07
Restauration, concerts, spectacles, vin chaud, shiatsu, café philo…
Ouvert en continu à partir de 10h, tout le week-end.
Vendredi : 18h30 Apéro spectacle, 21h20 concert
Samedi : en matinée : huîtres et vin blanc !, 18h30 : apéro spectacle, 21h30 : concert + boeuf
Dimanche : en matinée : huîtres et vin blanc !, après-midi enfant : café philo, spectacle.
Restauration, concerts, spectacles, vin chaud, shiatsu, café philo…
Ouvert en continu à partir de 10h, tout le week-end.
Vendredi : 18h30 Apéro spectacle, 21h20 concert
Samedi : en matinée : huîtres et vin blanc !, 18h30 : apéro spectacle, 21h30 : concert + boeuf
Dimanche : en matinée : huîtres et vin blanc !, après-midi enfant : café philo, spectacle
Restauration, concerts, spectacles, vin chaud, shiatsu, café philo…
Ouvert en continu à partir de 10h, tout le week-end.
Vendredi : 18h30 Apéro spectacle, 21h20 concert
Samedi : en matinée : huîtres et vin blanc !, 18h30 : apéro spectacle, 21h30 : concert + boeuf
Dimanche : en matinée : huîtres et vin blanc !, après-midi enfant : café philo, spectacle
.
24 place du marché Café Cantine du Commerce
Gençay 86160 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Mise à jour le 2023-12-21 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou