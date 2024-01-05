Les lendemains qui chantent : week-end festif au Café Cantine 24 place du marché Gençay, 5 janvier 2024, Gençay.

Gençay Vienne

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-01-05

fin : 2024-01-07

Restauration, concerts, spectacles, vin chaud, shiatsu, café philo…

Ouvert en continu à partir de 10h, tout le week-end.

Vendredi : 18h30 Apéro spectacle, 21h20 concert

Samedi : en matinée : huîtres et vin blanc !, 18h30 : apéro spectacle, 21h30 : concert + boeuf

Dimanche : en matinée : huîtres et vin blanc !, après-midi enfant : café philo, spectacle.

24 place du marché Café Cantine du Commerce

Gençay 86160 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Mise à jour le 2023-12-21 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou