Atelier Répar’Café 24 place du marché Avranches
Atelier Répar’Café 24 place du marché Avranches, 4 novembre 2023, Avranches.
Avranches,Manche
Jeter ? Pas question !
Venez :
– réparer vos objets en panne, petit électroménager, informatique, vêtements, jouets, etc…
– découvrir l’usage de la machine à coudre.
– participer à un atelier « zéro déchet ».
Entrée et participation libres..
2023-11-04 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-04 17:00:00. .
24 place du marché Salle Ernest Lenoël
Avranches 50300 Manche Normandie
Throw it away? No way!
Come and :
– repair your broken objects, small appliances, computers, clothes, toys, etc…
– discover the use of the sewing machine.
– participate in a « zero waste » workshop.
Free entry and participation.
¿Tirarlo? ¡Ni hablar!
Ven y :
– reparar tus objetos rotos, pequeños electrodomésticos, ordenadores, ropa, juguetes, etc…
– descubre el uso de la máquina de coser.
– participa en un taller de « residuos cero ».
Entrada y participación gratuitas.
Einfach wegwerfen? Auf keinen Fall!
Kommen Sie mit:
– reparieren Sie Ihre defekten Gegenstände, kleine Elektrogeräte, Computer, Kleidung, Spielzeug, etc.
– den Gebrauch der Nähmaschine entdecken.
– an einem Workshop zum Thema « Null-Abfall » teilnehmen.
Eintritt und Teilnahme frei.
