Atelier Répar’Café 24 place du marché Avranches, 4 novembre 2023, Avranches.

Avranches,Manche

Jeter ? Pas question !

Venez :

– réparer vos objets en panne, petit électroménager, informatique, vêtements, jouets, etc…

– découvrir l’usage de la machine à coudre.

– participer à un atelier « zéro déchet ».

Entrée et participation libres..

2023-11-04 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-04 17:00:00. .

24 place du marché Salle Ernest Lenoël

Avranches 50300 Manche Normandie



Throw it away? No way!

Come and :

– repair your broken objects, small appliances, computers, clothes, toys, etc…

– discover the use of the sewing machine.

– participate in a « zero waste » workshop.

Free entry and participation.

¿Tirarlo? ¡Ni hablar!

Ven y :

– reparar tus objetos rotos, pequeños electrodomésticos, ordenadores, ropa, juguetes, etc…

– descubre el uso de la máquina de coser.

– participa en un taller de « residuos cero ».

Entrada y participación gratuitas.

Einfach wegwerfen? Auf keinen Fall!

Kommen Sie mit:

– reparieren Sie Ihre defekten Gegenstände, kleine Elektrogeräte, Computer, Kleidung, Spielzeug, etc.

– den Gebrauch der Nähmaschine entdecken.

– an einem Workshop zum Thema « Null-Abfall » teilnehmen.

Eintritt und Teilnahme frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche