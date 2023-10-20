LES CONCERTS CLASSIQUES DE L’ESPACE GIBERT – VOYAGE AUTOUR DU MONDE 24 boulevard Marx Dormoy Lézignan-Corbières, 20 octobre 2023, Lézignan-Corbières.

Lézignan-Corbières,Aude

« Voyage autour du monde » : David Clémente trompette, Dorine Mélinand accordéon.

Créé en 2009 le duo Soufflet Cuivré est composé de Dorine Mélinand à l’accordéon et David Clémente à la trompette. Leur répertoire propose un voyage du XVIe siècle à nos jours.

Dorine Mélinand, virtuose, a commencé l’accordéon à 6 ans. Elle a obtenu de nombreux prix en particulier au championnat du monde d’accordéon de Glasgow. Elle est titulaire du diplôme d’état et enseigne au conservatoire à rayonnement départemental de Narbonne.

David Clémente commence la trompette à l’âge de 7 ans. Il obtient un premier prix de musique de chambre au conservatoire de Montpellier. Il intègrera par la suite de prestigieuses formations. David Clemente est titulaire du diplôme d’état et enseigne aussi au conservatoire de Narbonne..

2023-10-20 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-20

« Voyage autour du monde »: David Clémente trumpet, Dorine Mélinand accordion.

Created in 2009, the Soufflet Cuivré duo comprises Dorine Mélinand on accordion and David Clémente on trumpet. Their repertoire ranges from the 16th century to the present day.

Dorine Mélinand, a virtuoso, began playing the accordion at the age of 6. She has won numerous prizes, including the Glasgow World Accordion Championship. She holds a state diploma and teaches at the Narbonne Conservatoire.

David Clémente began playing the trumpet at the age of 7. He won a first prize in chamber music at the Montpellier conservatory. He went on to play with a number of prestigious ensembles. David Clemente holds a state diploma and also teaches at the Narbonne conservatory.

« Voyage autour du monde »: David Clémente a la trompeta, Dorine Mélinand al acordeón.

Creado en 2009, el dúo Soufflet Cuivré está formado por Dorine Mélinand al acordeón y David Clémente a la trompeta. Su repertorio abarca desde el siglo XVI hasta nuestros días.

Dorine Mélinand, virtuosa, empezó a tocar el acordeón a los 6 años. Ha ganado numerosos premios, entre ellos el Campeonato Mundial de Acordeón de Glasgow. Es diplomada de Estado y profesora del Conservatorio de Narbona.

David Clémente empezó a tocar la trompeta a los 7 años. Obtuvo un primer premio de música de cámara en el Conservatorio de Montpellier. Ha tocado en numerosos conjuntos de prestigio. Diplomado de Estado, David Clémente es también profesor en el Conservatorio de Narbona.

« Reise um die Welt »: David Clémente Trompete, Dorine Mélinand Akkordeon.

Das 2009 gegründete Duo Soufflet Cuivré besteht aus Dorine Mélinand am Akkordeon und David Clémente an der Trompete. Ihr Repertoire umfasst eine Reise vom 16. Jahrhundert bis in die Gegenwart.

Die virtuose Dorine Mélinand begann mit sechs Jahren mit dem Akkordeonspiel. Sie hat zahlreiche Preise gewonnen, insbesondere bei der Akkordeon-Weltmeisterschaft in Glasgow. Sie hat ein staatliches Diplom und unterrichtet am Conservatoire à rayonnement départemental in Narbonne.

David Clémente begann im Alter von sieben Jahren mit dem Trompetenspiel. Er erhielt einen ersten Preis für Kammermusik am Konservatorium von Montpellier. Später trat er in renommierte Formationen ein. David Clemente ist Inhaber des staatlichen Diploms und unterrichtet auch am Konservatorium von Narbonne.

