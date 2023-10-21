Visite du cimetière 24 Allée François de Fenelon Arcachon, 21 octobre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

L’association Histoire et Traditions du Bassin d’Arcachon vous propose une promenade historique et patrimoniale.

Rdv à l’entrée principale du cimetière, allée Fénelon..

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21 16:30:00. .

24 Allée François de Fenelon

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The association Histoire et Traditions du Bassin d’Arcachon proposes a historical and patrimonial walk.

Meeting point at the main entrance of the cemetery, allée Fénelon.

La asociación Histoire et Traditions du Bassin d’Arcachon propone un paseo histórico y patrimonial.

Punto de encuentro en la entrada principal del cementerio, allée Fénelon.

Der Verein Histoire et Traditions du Bassin d’Arcachon lädt Sie zu einem historischen und heimatkundlichen Spaziergang ein.

Treffpunkt am Haupteingang des Friedhofs, allée Fénelon.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-02 par OT Arcachon