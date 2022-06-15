23ème Journée Nationale d’Infectiologie – 1900 participants Palais des Congrès Bordeaux Catégories d’évènement: Bordeaux

23ème Journée Nationale d'Infectiologie – 1900 participants
Palais des Congrès, 15 juin 2022, Bordeaux.

du mercredi 15 juin au vendredi 17 juin à Palais des Congrès
23ème Journée Nationale d'Infectiologie – 1900 participants
Palais des Congrès Avenue Jean Gabriel Domergue 33000 BORDEAUX Bordeaux

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-06-15T08:00:00 2022-06-15T18:00:00;2022-06-16T08:00:00 2022-06-16T18:00:00;2022-06-17T08:00:00 2022-06-17T18:00:00

