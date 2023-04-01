Exposition photos Objectif Duras au local Un P’tit Vers de Dropt 23 Rue Paul Persil, 1 avril 2023, Duras.

Exposition photos Objectif Duras au local Un P’tit Vers de Dropt.
2023-04-01 à ; fin : 2023-04-15 12:00:00. .
23 Rue Paul Persil
Duras 47120 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Photo exhibition Objective Duras at Un P’tit Vers de Dropt

Exposición fotográfica Objetivo Duras en Un P’tit Vers de Dropt

Fotoausstellung Objectif Duras im Lokal Un P’tit Vers de Dropt

Mise à jour le 2023-03-31 par OT du Pays de Duras – CDT47